We've finally arrived at the finish line of a regular season that was at times in doubt during a tumultuous 2020. There are still some Fantasy championships on the line in this always eventful final week of the campaign, and the X-factor of COVID-19 has made its impact felt in particularly widespread fashion this week, with a large contingent of players sidelined for their regular-season finales as a result of positive tests or close contact with infected individuals.
Those involved include Alvin Kamara and Cooper Kupp, while there are also a host of other key injuries and absences across multiple skill positions affecting the landscape. With a ton happening, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:
Injury Report Update
QUARTERBACKS
- The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (rest) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Chargers, leaving the offense to veteran Chad Henne, who'll work with a truncated group that will also be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), Tyreek Hill (hamstring/rest), Sammy Watkins (calf) and a very limited Le'Veon Bell (knee). Travis Kelce is also reportedly likely to sit out the contest.
- The Lions' Matthew Stafford (ankle/thumb/ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after putting in two limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Stafford is expected to start after exiting the Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers in the first quarter with his ankle sprain.
- The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (rest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Browns, one of several Pittsburgh players to rest ahead of the postseason. Mason Rudolph will draw the Week 17 start versus Cleveland.
- The Rams' Jared Goff (thumb) will not play in Sunday's elimination game against the Cardinals after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. John Wolford will make his first NFL start in what is essentially an elimination game versus Arizona, and he'll have to operate without Cooper Kupp (reserve/COVID-19).
- Washington's Alex Smith (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles but managed to finish the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Smith will suit up for the WFT in the must-win game. Taylor Heinicke will serve as his backup due to the release of Dwayne Haskins earlier this week.
- The Dolphins placed Ryan Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday due to a positive test, sidelining him for Sunday's finale against the Bills at minimum. Fitzpatrick is also in danger of missing a potential first-round playoff game next weekend. Against Buffalo Sunday, Jake Ruddock will serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Saints placed Alvin Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after a pair of positive tests, ending his regular season and likely ruling him out of a first-round postseason game next weekend as well. Kamara's positive test also led to Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington and fullback Michael Burton being deemed close contacts and getting ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, at minimum. The development leaves Ty Montgomery and the versatile Taysom Hill as the top two running back options for New Orleans versus Carolina.
- The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (personal) will not play in Sunday's Week 17 finale against the Lions. The star running back's absence versus Detroit will afford Alexander Mattison a start, with Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah available as complementary options.
- The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's season finale against the Saints after once again missing practice all week. Coach Matt Rhule essentially ruled McCaffrey out earlier in the week, and with Mike Davis (ankle) also expected to miss the contest versus New Orleans, the backfield will be in the hands of Trenton Cannon and Rodney Smith.
- The Jaguars' James Robinson (ankle) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Colts after missing practice all week. Dare Ogunbowale, who rushed for 71 yards on a career-high 14 carries last week as Jacksonville's primary back, should step into that role again versus Indianapolis.
- The Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) is out for Sunday night's season finale against Washington after missing Friday's practice. Sanders' absence from the season finale will afford Boston Scott and Corey Clement a chance to helm the Philadelphia backfield.
- The Buccaneers activated Ronald Jones (finger) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and he's expected to resume his No. 1 running back duties, with Leonard Fournette reverting back to a complementary role.
- The Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's elimination contest against the Cardinals after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Akers is likely to try and play in the win-and-in game for Los Angeles. If he's able to suit up, he'll split work to some degree with Malcolm Brown, as Darrell Henderson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
- Washington's Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Gibson is expected to suit up in the critical game for the WFT, with J.D. McKissic serving in his usual complementary role.
- The Panthers' Mike Davis (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. With Christian McCaffrey (thigh) also expected out, Carolina's backfield will be helmed by Trenton Cannon and Rodney Smith.
- The Saints placed Latavius Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Panthers at minimum.
- The Patriots placed Damien Harris (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. Sony Michel and James White should handle the bulk of the backfield work versus the Jets in Week 17.
- The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) remains out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week. Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams are expected to see the bulk of the backfield work with Le'Veon Bell (knee) expected to be very limited.
- The Rams placed Darrell Henderson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, making him ineligible to return until the conference championship game, at minimum. Cam Akers (ankle) and Malcolm Brown are slated to serve as the top two running back options for Los Angeles in their must-win game against the Cardinals on Sunday.
- The Cardinals' Chase Edmonds (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. If he were unable to suit up, D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward would serve as Kenyan Drake's primary backups.
- The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. With rookie DeeJay Dallas (ankle) out as well, Rashaad Penny could see a bump in workload behind Chris Carson.
- The Ravens' Gus Edwards (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after putting in limited participation during Friday's practice. As per early Sunday morning reports, Edwards is expected to suit up and fill his usual complementary role alongside J.K. Dobbins.
- The Ravens' Mark Ingram (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, the veteran isn't expected to suit up.
- The Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after managing only a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Bell is expected to dress but play very little, with Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams expected to helm the Kansas City backfield versus Los Angeles.
- The Jets placed La'Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday due to a positive test, ending his season.
- The Jets placed Frank Gore (lung) on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams are expected to serve as the top two running back options against New England in Week 17.
- The Raiders placed Jalen Richard on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, likely ruling him out for Sunday's finale against the Broncos. If Richard misses, Devontae Booker could see a slight uptick in snaps behind Josh Jacobs.
- The Texans' Duke Johnson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans after putting in three limited practices this week. Buddy Howell would once again serve as David Johnson's primary back up should Duke Johnson not be able to suit up.
- The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Dallas' absence is offset by a now-healthy Rashaad Penny, who made his 2020 debut in the Week 15 win over Washington.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (hamstring/rest) will not play Sunday against the Chargers. With Sammy Watkins (calf) joining him on the sideline, backup QB Chad Henne, who'll start for a resting Patrick Mahomes, will operate with Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson as his top two wideouts.
- The Rams placed Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of a confirmed positive test, and the star receiver will therefore miss Los Angeles' critical Week 17 elimination game against the Cardinals. His absence should lead to a bump in opportunities for Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett while working with backup quarterback John Wolford.
- The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Aiyuk's absence, coupled with that of Deebo Samuel's (hamstring), will afford additional opportunities to Kendrick Bourne and Richie James, as well as tight end George Kittle.
- The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will not play in Sunday' game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Samuel's absence, coupled with that of Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), will afford additional opportunities to Kendrick Bourne and Richie James, as well as tight end George Kittle.
- The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's finale versus the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will serve as Atlanta's top two wideouts once again.
- The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring/reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Chiefs. Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson will serve as the top three wideout options for Justin Herbert once again.
- Washington's Terry McLaurin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year receiver is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role in the critical contest for Washington.
- The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's finale against the Ravens.
- The Browns' Jarvis Landry, along with fellow wideouts Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, were all activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after missing Week 16 and will play Sunday against the Steelers.
- The Cardinals placed Christian Kirk on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's critical game against the Rams. With Larry Fitzgerald (groin) also trending toward not playing, there could be a significant bump in opportunity for both KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella.
- The Bills' Cole Beasley (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. Gabriel Davis is projected to step into the No. 2 role alongside Stefon Diggs, while Isaiah McKenzie should also see a larger role.
- The Jaguars' DJ Chark (shin) is out for Sunday's contest versus the Colts after missing practice all week. Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault and Chris Conley should serve as Jacksonville's top three wideouts in Week 17.
- The Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (groin) is questionable for Sunday's critical divisional matchup against the Rams after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Fitzgerald is trending toward not playing, which, when coupled with the confirmed absence of Christian Kirk (reserve/COVID-19), significantly increases the chances of expanded roles for both KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella.
- The Dolphins' DeVante Parker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford would line up as Miami's top three receivers if Parker and fellow wideout Jakeem Grant (ankle) are both sidelined.
- The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Bills but did manage to finish the week with two limited practices. Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford would line up as Miami's top three receivers if Grant and fellow wideout DeVante Parker (hamstring) are both sidelined.
- The Broncos placed KJ Hamler (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. DaeSean Hamilton will serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick versus the Raiders on Sunday.
- The Lions' Kenny Golladay (hip) will remain out for Sunday's season finale against the Vikings, leaving Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola as Detroit's top two wideouts once again in Week 17.
- The Ravens' Willie Snead (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Bengals after missing practice all week. Dez Bryant would be in line for a bigger role should Snead be forced to sit out.
- The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week. With Tyreek Hill (hamstring/rest) also out, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson should serve as KC's top two wideouts against Los Angeles.
- The Giants' Golden Tate (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. If Tate misses as appears likely, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram could all stand to benefit.
- The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers but sandwiched a pair of full practices around a limited Thursday session this week. If the versatile veteran sits out, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce would potentially be in line for an extra carry or two behind David Montgomery, with Patterson's main role recently being that of a complementary running back.
- The Jaguars placed Collin Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, ending his rookie season a game early.
- The Jets' Jeff Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if he suits up, Smith is likely to remain mired in the No. 5 receiver role.
- The Falcons' Brandon Powell (foot) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Chiefs' Travis Kelce is expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Chargers along with several key offensive teammates, but final word on the All-Pro tight end's status will come upon the release of inactives.
- The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (calf) is out for Sunday night's game against Washington after missing practice all week. Zach Ertz should see the overwhelming share of tight end work with Richard Rodgers (ankle) also sidelined.
- The Chargers' Hunter Henry will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the season finale against the Chiefs, leading to another start for former XFL star Donald Parham.
- The Steelers placed Eric Ebron on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Browns at minimum. Vance McDonald will serve as the top tight end for Mason Rudolph, who'll start versus Cleveland in place of Ben Roethlisberger (rest).
- The Browns placed Harrison Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after a positive test. His absence Sunday could mean some extra snaps and targets for David Njoku behind Austin Hooper.
- The Vikings placed Kyle Rudolph (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.
- The Bears' Cole Kmet (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If the rookie is unable to go, veteran Jimmy Graham would be in line for a larger role.
- The Cardinals' Maxx Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's key game against the Rams but finished the week with two limited practices. If Williams is unable to suit up, Dan Arnold would be in line for a bigger role in Arizona's passing attack.
- The Seahawks' Greg Olsen (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly would be in line for larger roles should Olsen sit out.
- The Eagles' Richard Rodgers (ankle) is out for Sunday's night's game against Washington after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Jace Sternberger is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears after missing the last three games with a concussion. The second-year pro should slot in as a clear backup to top option Robert Tonyan.
KICKERS
- The 49ers' Robbie Gould was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Tristan Vizcaino, who was signed from the Vikings' practice squad the same day, would take Gould's place against the Seahawks on Sunday should the veteran sit out.
- The Titans placed Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Samuel Sloman was promoted from the practice squad Saturday to serve as the placekicker in Sunday's game versus the Texans.
- The Vikings' Dan Bailey (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. The kicker's status could come down to a game-time decision, and it's presently unknown who Minnesota would utilize as a placekicker should Bailey sit out.
- The Steelers' Chris Boswell (groin) will be out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing the last two practices of the week. Matthew Wright will once again serve as Pittsburgh's placekicker versus Cleveland.
- The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Folk has played through the exact same designation for the last eight games, and with New England not adding a kicker to the roster as of Saturday night, the veteran is fully expected to suit up versus New York.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday as a result of a positive test, ruling him out for Sunday's finale against the Browns at minimum.
- The Jets' Bless Austin (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Falcons despite putting in a pair of limited practices this week.
- The Chargers placed Casey Heyward (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
- The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with a full practice.
- The Falcons' Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after putting in a week of limited practices.
- The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Bears' Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices.
Safeties
- The Chargers' Jahleel Addae (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Cardinals' Budda Baker (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but finished the week with a missed Friday practice.
- The Patriots' Devin McCourty (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but finished the week with two limited practices.
- The Eagles placed Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ending his season.
- The Saints' Marcus Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Khari Willis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Tashaun Gipson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but practiced in full all week.
- The Cowboys' Xavier Woods (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Cowboys placed Darian Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Defensive Linemen
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (calf) is out for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers placed Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Rams placed Michael Brockers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- The Panthers' Brian Burns (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game with the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Cameron Heyward (rest) will sit out Sunday's finale against the Browns.
- The Patriots' Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after a week of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (neck) is out for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week.
Linebackers
- The Buccaneers placed Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after a positive test, ruling him out for Sunday's finale versus the Falcons and likely Tampa Bay's first-round playoff game next weekend.
- The Steelers' T.J. Watt (rest) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Browns.
- The Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals and will be a game-time decision, as per early Sunday morning reports.
- The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (calf) will not play in Sunday's final against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Rams' Leonard Floyd (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after missing Friday's practice.
- The Lions' Jamie Collins (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Dolphins placed Elandon Roberts (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, likely knocking him out for any Miami postseason run.
- The Browns' B.J. Goodson remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
- The Broncos' Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but did finish the week with two limited practices.
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- Washington's Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Eagles' Duke Riley (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
- The Browns placed Malcolm Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Steelers at minimum.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week.