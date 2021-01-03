We've finally arrived at the finish line of a regular season that was at times in doubt during a tumultuous 2020. There are still some Fantasy championships on the line in this always eventful final week of the campaign, and the X-factor of COVID-19 has made its impact felt in particularly widespread fashion this week, with a large contingent of players sidelined for their regular-season finales as a result of positive tests or close contact with infected individuals.

Those involved include Alvin Kamara and Cooper Kupp, while there are also a host of other key injuries and absences across multiple skill positions affecting the landscape. With a ton happening, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

Week 17 Preview Injury Report Update

QUARTERBACKS



RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

KICKERS

The 49ers' Robbie Gould was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Tristan Vizcaino, who was signed from the Vikings' practice squad the same day, would take Gould's place against the Seahawks on Sunday should the veteran sit out.

The Titans placed Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Samuel Sloman was promoted from the practice squad Saturday to serve as the placekicker in Sunday's game versus the Texans.

The Vikings' Dan Bailey (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. The kicker's status could come down to a game-time decision, and it's presently unknown who Minnesota would utilize as a placekicker should Bailey sit out.

The Steelers' Chris Boswell (groin) will be out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing the last two practices of the week. Matthew Wright will once again serve as Pittsburgh's placekicker versus Cleveland.

The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Folk has played through the exact same designation for the last eight games, and with New England not adding a kicker to the roster as of Saturday night, the veteran is fully expected to suit up versus New York.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The 49ers' Richard Sherman (calf) will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Seahawks after missing practice all week.

The Browns' Denzel Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Steelers' Joe Haden was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday as a result of a positive test, ruling him out for Sunday's finale against the Browns at minimum.

The Jets' Bless Austin (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Falcons despite putting in a pair of limited practices this week.

The Chargers placed Casey Heyward (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with a full practice.

The Falcons' Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.

The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after putting in a week of limited practices.

The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with two full practices.

The Bears' Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.

The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices.

Safeties

The Chargers' Jahleel Addae (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.

The Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.

The Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but finished the week with a missed Friday practice.

The Patriots' Devin McCourty (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but finished the week with two limited practices.

The Eagles placed Jalen Mills on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ending his season.

The Saints' Marcus Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week.

The Colts' Khari Willis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.

The Steelers' Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Browns after missing practice all week.

The Bears' Tashaun Gipson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but practiced in full all week.

The Cowboys' Xavier Woods (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week.

The Cowboys placed Darian Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Defensive Linemen

The Ravens' Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but finished the week with two full practices.

The Eagles' Derek Barnett (calf) is out for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week.

The Buccaneers placed Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after missing practice all week.

The Rams placed Michael Brockers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Panthers' Brian Burns (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game with the Saints after missing practice all week.

The Steelers' Cameron Heyward (rest) will sit out Sunday's finale against the Browns.

The Patriots' Adam Butler (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after a week of limited practices.

The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after three limited practices this week.

The Eagles' Fletcher Cox (neck) is out for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week.

Linebackers