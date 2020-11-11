Jones (calf) practiced in full Wednesday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones was listed as limited on each of the Packers' injury reports prior to getting the green light to return last Thursday at San Francisco. He logged a typical 61 percent of the snaps on offense, which led to 20 touches for 79 yards after missing two games due to a calf strain. The workload likely was necessitated by the lack of available running backs: both Jamaal Williams (not injury related) and AJ Dillon (illness) were unavailable Week 9 due to residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams is back on the active roster, while Dillon remains away from the team as he deals with the illness. As a result, the Packers seem poised to have their usual Jones-Williams duo Sunday against the Jaguars for the first time since Week 6.
