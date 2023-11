Jones (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

This will be Jones' fifth straight appearance since missing three of four games with a hamstring injury between Weeks 2 and 5. His role was limited for a couple weeks after returning, but he played 57 and 56 percent of snaps in the past two games while taking 24 and 17 touches. Jones should be busy again this Sunday against a struggling Chargers defense.