Jones (knee) took part in Thursday's team stretch but ultimately didn't practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

While fellow running back AJ Dillon (groin) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday, Jones remains sidelined due to the MCL sprain that he sustained Week 11 against the Chargers. Jones' absence from the Packers' Thanksgiving visit to the Lions thus wasn't surprising on a short week, but his inability to log any on-field work one week later implies a multi-game absence may be in store. Friday's injury report could be telling for Jones' status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.