Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back-breaking interception in loss

Rodgers completed 34 of 53 passes for 422 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday. He also rushed five times for 46 yards and lost a fumble.

Rodgers' most prolific stat line of the season also had two key blemishes on it, and the final one cost the Packers the game. Rodgers threw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in tight coverage at the Eagles' one-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, and Nigel Bradham alertly snatched the tipped ball caused by cornerback Craig James to clinch the upset for Philadelphia. Rodgers otherwise thrilled the Lambeau crowd throughout the contest, shining with touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham and Geronimo Allison, as well as with 10 completions for 180 yards to Davante Adams. The perennial Pro Bowler's ill-timed pick was his first of the season, while Rodgers' 46 rushing yards were easily a season-high figure. Rodgers will look to help the Packers bounce back from their first loss of the season in a Week 5 showdown against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.