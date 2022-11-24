Rodgers, who was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, acknowledged that he's been playing with a broken right thumb since sustaining the injury Week 5 against the Giants in London, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With the loss to the Giants, the Packers dropped to 3-2 overall and have since dropped five of their subsequent six contests. During that six-game span, Rodgers has completed 62 percent of his passes, averaged 230.8 passing yards and tossed 11 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Prior to the injury, those numbers were 68 percent, 231.4 yards per game and an 8:3 TD:INT. Because he's appeared on every one of the team's practice reports in the meantime, the issue likely has had an affect on his performance, but he said Wednesday that he doesn't think surgery is in the cards, either during or after the campaign. As long as the team has even a realistic chance to make the playoffs, Rodgers likely will continue to have some practice limitations to ensure he's good to go on game days.