Rodgers completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 229 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams.

The two-time MVP wasn't asked to do much against a Rams team that was decimated by injury, resulting in a modest stat line and a win for his club. Rodgers could have had a second touchdown in garbage time had rookie wideout Christian Watson not ran an incorrect route that would have gone for an easy four-yard score. The 39-year-old now has 3,093 passing yards with a 23:9 TD:INT ratio through 14 games in what can only be described as a down year by the superstar's lofty standards. Rodgers will look to keep Green Bay's slim playoff hopes alive against the Dolphins on Sunday.