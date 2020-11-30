Rodgers completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 41-25 victory over Chicago.

Rodgers methodically dismantled one of the league's best pass defenses in the national spotlight, putting the game seemingly out of reach with three touchdowns on the Packers' first three drives. The future Hall of Famer also reached 50,000 career passing yards, becoming just the 11th quarterback to ever reach that milestone. The 36-year-old has been on an absolute tear this season -- outside of a anomalous ugly outing against Tampa Bay in Week 6 -- completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,100 yards and 33 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Rodgers will look to strengthen his MVP bid in a favorable matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.