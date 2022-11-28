Rodgers is scheduled to undergo another scan on his ribs Monday after exiting in the third quarter of Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers, who had already been playing through an avulsion fracture of his right thumb for the past seven weeks, appeared to suffer what was initially believed to an oblique injury in the second quarter, when he landed awkwardly on the field on a hit. He was then brought down hard on a sack in the third quarter, prompting him to leave the game for good. Rodgers clarified afterward that he was dealing with a rib injury and an initial fear of a punctured lung, though the former issue looks to be the greater concern for the signal-caller at this juncture. So long as his upcoming scan reveals no fractures to his ribs or other damage that might force an absence, Rodgers said that he expects to return to the lineup for next weekend's matchup with the Bears. Jordan Love finished out the loss to the Eagles and would be in line for the starting nod if Rodgers can't play Week 13.