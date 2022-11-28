Coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles that he doesn't have enough information to assess whether Rodgers will have to miss additional time due to the injury he sustained in the second half, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. It was originally deemed an oblique injury, but Rodgers clarified after the game that the injury was to his ribs, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

"If Aaron is healthy and ready to go, I anticipate him being out there," LaFleur said, proactively shutting down any idea of Jordan Love starting over a healthy Rodgers. After Rodgers exited, Love threw for 113 yards and a touchdown on just nine passing attempts, but Green Bay fell to 4-8. Despite their long playoff odds, the Packers seem intent on starting the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers in Week 13 against Chicago if he's healthy enough to play.