Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not listed on injury report
Rodgers (knee) is officially absent from the Packers' injury report for Monday's matchup with the 49ers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
There was originally concern for Rodgers' status after he admitted to suffering a minor setback with his MCL sprain in last week's lost to the Lions. However, he logged a full session at Friday's practice, so this news is relatively unsurprising. Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are both considered game-time decisions, so Rodgers could once again be short-handed at receiver.
