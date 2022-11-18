Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Rodgers once again put up some serviceable numbers and had the benefit of getting Randall Cobb back from injured reserve, but the end result was still the Packers' third Lambeau Field loss of the season. The legendary signal-caller connected with Christian Watson from 14 and eight yards out on his two touchdown passes, and he hit Aaron Jones for a two-point conversion toss following the second score. Rodgers now has multiple touchdown passes in four of the last five games, sending him into a Week 12 road matchup against the Eagles a week from Sunday night with some momentum from a fantasy perspective despite his team's struggles.