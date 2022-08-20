Coach Matt LaFleur was noncommittal about Rodgers playing in the Packers' preseason finale Thursday at Kansas City, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "We'll discuss that. I wanted to get through this game, see where we're at," LaFleur said.

Through the team's first two exhibitions, almost all of the regular skill-position players have donned street clothes rather than suit up. As for Rodgers himself, he hasn't seen action in the preseason since August 2018, when Mike McCarthy was coaching in Green Bay. Thus, it would somewhat surprise if Rodgers gets some snaps before Week 1 with LaFleur leading the way, but the state of the receiving corps is in flux following the offseason trade of Davante Adams. If LaFleur sees the benefit of Rodgers working in a game with new wideouts like Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson (knee) and Romeo Doubs, the quarterback may get a series or two Thursday.