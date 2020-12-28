Rodgers completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 231 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Titans. He added 19 yards on three carries.

Rodgers was in his element on a snowy night at Lambeau Field under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. While the veteran gunslinger did throw his fifth interception of the season, his four incompletions marked a new low for 2020. The 36-year-old currently sits north of a 70 percent completion rate for the first time in his career, while also eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the ninth time over 11 full seasons. With 44 touchdowns to the aforementioned five picks, Rodgers has put himself firmly in the MVP discussion. Look for the future Hall of Famer to end the year on a high note as the Packers attempt to lock up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye when they take on the Bears in Week 17.