Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is "still holding firm" that he won't trade Rodgers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers has neither confirmed nor denied asking for a trade, but there's little question he's upset with the Packers front office, an outfit led by Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy. The 37-year-old QB isn't with the team for voluntary OTAs, thus missing out on a $500,000 workout bonus. The Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of mandatory minicamp June 8-10, plus $50,000 for each missed day of training camp later this summer. Rodgers seems to be angling for a trade -- and might even threaten retirement -- while Gutekunst is still trying to find a resolution that keeps the reigning MVP in Green Bay for at least one more season.