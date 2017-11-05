Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Team not counting on 2017 return

Rodgers had two plates inserted into his fractured right collarbone during his Oct. 19 surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. While Rapoport notes that it is "theoretically possible" for Rodgers to come off injured reserve in Week 15 or later this season, the Packers "do not expect" him to play again in 2017.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers' collarbone was displaced when he was driven into the ground by the Vikings' Anthony Barr in an Oct. 15 game, resulting in a more complex procedure than the one he required on his left (non-throwing) collarbone back in 2013. Rodgers missed seven games as a result of that injury, but he'll be sidelined for at least eight weeks this time around by virtue of being placed on IR. Rapoport also notes that the 13 screws Rodgers revealed he required for the procedure during a recent interview with Conan O'Brien on the TBS late-night talk show "Conan" wasn't an exaggeration, and could result in a lengthened recovery timetable for the franchise signal caller. Due to the extensiveness of Rodgers' surgery, the Packers appear prepared to proceed with Brett Hundley as their starting quarterback the rest of the season.