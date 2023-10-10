Wicks was targeted once and caught one pass for 10 yards in Monday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.

Wicks played at least half the snaps in each of Green Bay's first four games, but with fellow wideout Christian Watson handling a starter's workload in Week 5 for the first time this season, Wicks was on the field for fewer than a quarter of the plays run by the Packers' offense. Wicks remains the fourth option at his position on the depth chart, but that's not a favorable spot for fantasy production.