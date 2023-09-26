Alexander (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice on the team's injury report Tuesday.
Alexander missed the team's win over the Saints on Sunday and was listed as a DNP on Monday in the Packers' estimated injury report. Although the team only held a walkthrough, it's still positive progress for the star corner, who only has until Thursday to be ready for the team's Week 4 divisional clash against the Lions.
