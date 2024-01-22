Enagbare sustained a ruptured ACL during the Packers' wild-card win at Dallas, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Enagbare thought after he picked up the injury that it might be a bone bruise, but that turned out to be wishful thinking. He'll undergo surgery to repair his knee, and his availability for the start of the 2024 season is now in doubt.
