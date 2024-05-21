Enagbare (knee) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Enagbare was able to avoid a significant injury, which was originally believed to be an ACL tear, during the Packers' wild-card win over the Cowboys last season. It's not clear how involved he was while participating, and if he did team or individual drills. However, his ability to be on the field this early in his recovery is good news for the South Carolina product and the Packers.