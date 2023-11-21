Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Musgrave currently is in a Green Bay area hospital due to a "pretty serious" abdominal injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Musgrave managed to play 63 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday versus the Chargers on his way to four catches (on six targets) for 28 yards. According to LaFleur, Musgrave didn't mention the abdominal issue until Monday, and with back-to-back DNPs on the Packers' first two Week 12 practice reports and the fact he's hospitalized two days before a game, the rookie tight end appears set to miss the first contest of his career Thursday at Detroit. Assuming Musgrave is inactive for that game, Tucker Kraft may assume the vast majority of TE reps for Green Bay with Josiah Deguara (hip) also listed as a non-participant Monday and Tuesday.