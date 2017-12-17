Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Catches two touchdowns against Packers
Byrd caught three of four targets for 25 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.
Byrd's first reception of the season didn't come until two weeks ago, but the second-year pro has since developed into Carolina's fourth option in the passing game. Although he was just barely inbounds, Byrd's nine-yard touchdown during the third quarter marked the first of his career. He then followed that with a 13-yard score to open the fourth and give the Panthers their largest lead of the game. Despite having Devin Funchess, Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen above him in the pecking order, Byrd has carved out some improbable late-season value thanks to his recent performances.
