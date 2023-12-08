Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Hurst returned to practice Wednesday and remained limited throughout the week, but it sounds like he's in danger of missing time even beyond Week 14. A recent social media post by his father revealed that Hurst was diagnosed with post traumatic amnesia after taking a hard hit Nov. 9 against the Bears. Fellow tight ends Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) are listed as questionable this week, but both seem likely to play after practicing fully Friday.