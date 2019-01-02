Allen (shoulder) recently indicated that his injury isn't serious and said he expects to be back to full health in a matter of weeks, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Serving as the Panthers' starting quarterback in the Week 17 win over the Saints thanks to injuries to both Cam Newton (shoulder) and Taylor Heinicke (elbow), Allen never returned to the field after absorbing a hard hit from Saints edge rusher Marcus Davenport in the second half. However, it seems the undrafted rookie didn't sustain a long-term injury, an encouraging development for a player who showed promise during his limited action. His performances in Week 17 and briefly in relief of Heinicke in Week 16 might keep him in the picture to claim the No. 2 gig behind Newton in 2019.