Sanders rushed the ball 15 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Sanders' stat line was hardly notable, though he saw his highest carry total since Week 1. He had a near exactly even split with Chuba Hubbard, though it remains to be seen if Sanders' inefficiency will cost him opportunity moving forward. Overall, he has 50 or fewer rushing yards in all but one game this season, and given the state of the Panthers' offense, touchdowns will be hard to come by.