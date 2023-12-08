Zappe is expected to start Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though coach Bill Belichick declined to publicly name the team's Week 14 starting QB, Zappe appears poised to log another turn on the heels of completing 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers. Given the state of 2-10 New England's offense -- which will be without RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and WRs DeVante Parker (knee), Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) on Thursday -- Zappe is a lineup option in only the deepest of fantasy formats.