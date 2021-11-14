With Jonnu Smith (shoulder) inactive Sunday against the Browns, Henry is in line to head the Patriots' Week 10 tight end corps.

Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse are on hand in reserve, but Henry should be busy Sunday with Smith, who he'd been sharing TE snaps with being unavailable. Nine games into the season, Henry has recorded 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 316 yards and five TDs.