Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Removed from injury report
Burkhead (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Falcons.
Listed as a full practice participant Friday, Burkhead is poised to return to action Sunday, though for now he's behind both James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back. Additionally, Dion Lewis is firmly in the mix as well, with the above variables creating a context that limits the versatile Burkhead's fantasy reliability, at least for the time being.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...