Burkhead (ribs) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Falcons.

Listed as a full practice participant Friday, Burkhead is poised to return to action Sunday, though for now he's behind both James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back. Additionally, Dion Lewis is firmly in the mix as well, with the above variables creating a context that limits the versatile Burkhead's fantasy reliability, at least for the time being.