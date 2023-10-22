Adams caught seven of 12 targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

The three-time All-Pro receiver led the Raiders in receiving yards while seeing double-digit targets for the first time since Week 4, but the volume didn't result in outstanding numbers with the aging Brian Hoyer getting the start under center in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (back). Garoppolo is expected back in Week 8 against the Lions, but Adams has still been held under 60 yards in three straight games, and Las Vegas' issues on offense extend beyond the health of the team's starting QB.