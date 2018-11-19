Raiders' Doug Martin: Likely dealing with minor injury
Martin's ankle injury doesn't appear too serious, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Raiders didn't announce the injury during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Cardinals, instead turning to Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington without any explanation until after the game. Martin finished with 10 carries for 52 yards and one catch for six yards, getting all his work before halftime. He stayed on the sideline throughout the second half and reportedly was jumping around with his coaches and teammates after the Raiders pulled off the upset. Of course, the initial optimism doesn't necessarily mean Martin will be ready for practice when the team starts to prepare for a difficult Week 12 contest in Baltimore.
