Renfrow caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Starting receiver Tyrell Williams' (foot) multi-week absence has not resulted in much of a benefit for Renfrow's production, as the slot man has accounted for just 26 total receiving yards on three catches over the Raiders' past two games. Tight end Darren Waller has been the most consistent pass catcher in Oakland, while Trevor Davis has earned at least 50 offensive snaps in consecutive tilts.