Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Unproductive again in Week 7
Renfrow caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.
Starting receiver Tyrell Williams' (foot) multi-week absence has not resulted in much of a benefit for Renfrow's production, as the slot man has accounted for just 26 total receiving yards on three catches over the Raiders' past two games. Tight end Darren Waller has been the most consistent pass catcher in Oakland, while Trevor Davis has earned at least 50 offensive snaps in consecutive tilts.
More News
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Held to one reception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Set for bigger role Week 5•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Lowest snap count since Week 1 debut•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Added opportunity due to injuries?•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Totals 28 yards on three receptions•
-
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Leads team in targets Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.