Play

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Everett (knee) is still considered "day-to-day," Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

McVay also said that Everett is making progress in his recovery, but he noted that the third-year tight end is "not ready to get out there and practice with us yet." Everett has missed two straight games while nursing a hyperextended knee, and he's been considered day-to-day since sustaining the injury Week 13. If he's forced to miss any more time, Tyler Higbee -- who eclipsed 100 yards in both of the games Everett missed -- will once again serve as the Rams' primary tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories