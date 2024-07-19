The Bears placed Everett (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Friday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Everett suffered a knee issue Week 18 last season with the Chargers, but placement on the NFI list is an indication that his current injury is unrelated. He's eligible to be activated t at any point this summer. Everett figures to work behind Cole Kmet for Chicago this season, and with a trio of notable wideouts atop the depth chart in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, it's difficult to imagine much receiving work will be left over for the No. 2 tight end. After exceeding the 400-yard mark for the past five seasons, it wouldn't be surprising if Everett's production as a pass catcher declines during the 2024 season.