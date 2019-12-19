Goff, who is tending to a bruise on his right thumb, practiced in full Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Considering the bruise is on Goff's throwing hand, it's notable for the impact it may play on the Rams' passing attack. Having said that, Thiry noted Goff didn't seem to be affected by the issue during the part of Wednesday's session open to the media. In the end, Goff didn't have any limitations and will have his entire array of weapons Saturday at San Francisco after tight end Gerald Everett (knee) was able to log a full practice Wednesday.