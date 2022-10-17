Stafford completed 26 of 33 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

The veteran quarterback struggled early once again and threw a pick-six to Donte Jackson that resulted in the Rams heading into halftime down 10-7. Stafford turned things around in the second half however, eliminating further miscues and guiding Los Angeles to 17 unanswered points. He's committed at least one turnover in all but one game so far this season, but Stafford seems to be righting his ship and will get the Rams' bye week to prepare ahead of a Week 8 clash with the 49ers.