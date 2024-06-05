Stafford wants more guaranteed money added to his contract, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The 36-year-old has three years remaining on his contract but no guarantees beyond 2024. He's been present at voluntary OTAs throughout the offseason, leading a Rams offense that will return all but one starter (C Coleman Shelton) from last year. G Jonah Jackson and TE Colby Parkinson were the big offseason additions, with the former allowing Steve Avila to slide over to center and the latter likely replacing Tyler Higbee (torn ACL) as a starter early in the season. Stafford apparently intends to play at least a few more years and will have WRs Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp as his primary targets for the foreseeable future.