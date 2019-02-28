Rams' Todd Gurley: Coach takes blame for lack of usage
While speaking at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Rams coach Sean McVay maintained that Gurley (knee) was healthy during the Super Bowl, and blamed himself for not getting the back as involved as he could have been, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
There's been conflicting reports back and forth regarding Gurley and a potential knee injury ever since he was limited to just 10 carries in the Super Bowl, but in general, the Rams have maintained that the 24-year-old was fit to play. An organization would be highly unlikely to admit otherwise, but McVay did acknowledge that there was a level of wear and tear that came into play. That makes sense considering that Gurley was on pace for a career high in carries, registering 256 through just 14 games. While the 2018 campaign was his best statistical year on a per-game basis, he did surpass 1,000 career carries and now officially has 1,042 in the regular season over a four-year career, plus another 44 in the playoffs. It's fair to wonder whether the Rams will at least consider being a bit more conservative with his workload early in 2019, knowing that they are a team capable of making a deep playoff run.
