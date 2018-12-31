Ravens' Gus Edwards: Makes most of carries
Edwards carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Browns.
Edwards was limited to 12 touches but made the most of the opportunity by averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The bulk of his yardage came on three carries that went for 24, 18 and 12 yards respectively, though he was held relatively quiet otherwise. Edwards ends the season with 718 rushing yards, with only Lamar Jackson surpassing him for the team lead even though he was only on the active roster beginning in Week 6. Once the playoffs have concluded, Edwards will enter the offseason as an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, meaning he'll likely be with the team again. However, his role will be uncertain with Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Dixon, and potentially Alex Collins all vying for carries.
