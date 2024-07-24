Edwards went through individual drills during Wednesday's practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

The report relays via coach Jim Harbaugh that Edwards underwent an unspecified offseason procedure, and as a result Harbaugh noted that as training camp proceeds the Chargers plan to give the running back a "longer runway" in terms of being a full participant in practice. As the coming season approaches, Daniel Popper of The Athletic has suggested that Edwards, when available, profiles as the team's lead back, with J.K. Dobbins -- health permitting -- Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller in the mix for complementary touches. Given that Edwards doesn't offer much as a pass catcher, he'll make most of his fantasy impact in early-down and goal-line situations, a context that could lead to PPR utility for whoever emerges as the team's No.2/change-of-pace option.