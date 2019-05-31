Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Bulks up in advance of Year 2
Hurst added 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason, he announced at Thursday's press conference.
After a rookie year largely derailed by a preseason foot injury, Hurst told reporters Thursday that he has "a lot to prove" in Year 2. Hurst, a former first-rounder, will have his work cut out for him, though. The Ravens inked Nick Boyle to a three-year deal in the offseason and fellow 2018 draft pick Mark Andrews looks to be a focal point of the Ravens' passing game. There should be targets available for Hurst given that Boyle is used mostly as a blocker, but it'll be on Hurst to make the most of his opportunities lest he fall further behind Andrews in the pecking order.
