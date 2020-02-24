The Patriots and Jaguars are interested in acquiring Hurst from the Ravens, Eugene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union reports reports.

The 2018 first-round pick reportedly wants an opportunity to catch more passes, after averaging 28.6 offensive snaps and 2.4 targets per game in 2019. He may be underutilized in the Baltimore offense, but Hurst's well-rounded skill set makes him a valuable backup to both Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in the Ravens' TE-heavy offense. It's a luxury the team can afford for the time being, though an offer of an early draft pick or a starting-caliber defensive player might persuade the Ravens to sacrifice some TE depth for the potential to score a significant upgrade at another position. Jacksonville and New England are obvious fits for any pass-catching tight end that becomes available this offseason.