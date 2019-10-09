Hurst caught all four of his targets for 32 total yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Steelers.

Not a ton was going right for the Ravens pass offense Sunday with Lamar Jackson throwing a trio of interceptions and fellow tight end Mark Andrews continuing to struggle while dealing with a foot issue. Still, Hurst managed to set a career high in receptions. It doesn't look like much, but it was a performance that Hurst may have an opportunity to build on depending on Andrews' health as the Ravens next take on the winless Bengals.