Hurst missed Thursday's practice with a minor hamstring injury, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.

Coach John Harbaugh expects Hurst to return for mandatory minicamp next week. The 2018 first-round pick claims to have added 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, presumably hoping to challenge Nick Boyle for snaps on early downs. Regardless, fellow second-year pro Mark Andrews should be locked in as Baltimore's top receiver at the position after producing 552 yards on 50 targets last season. Andrews was the only Baltimore pass catcher to find any success playing with Lamar Jackson.

More News
Our Latest Stories