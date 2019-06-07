Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Tweaks hamstring
Hurst missed Thursday's practice with a minor hamstring injury, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.
Coach John Harbaugh expects Hurst to return for mandatory minicamp next week. The 2018 first-round pick claims to have added 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, presumably hoping to challenge Nick Boyle for snaps on early downs. Regardless, fellow second-year pro Mark Andrews should be locked in as Baltimore's top receiver at the position after producing 552 yards on 50 targets last season. Andrews was the only Baltimore pass catcher to find any success playing with Lamar Jackson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Superflex mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at two teams with different approaches to selecting a quarterback in...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...