Ravens' Joe Flacco: Unlikely to stay with team in 2019

The Ravens are expected to move on from Flacco this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on the "NFL GameDay Morning" program. "Look at Flacco's future, he's 33 years old, he's set to make $18.5 million next year. The Ravens are expected to move on from him this offseason," Rapoport said. "They'll incur $16 million of dead money, but, of course, they're not going to bring him back as a backup making $16 million."

Now having fully recovered from the right hip injury that sidelined him for the past four games, Flacco will suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers as the No. 2 quarterback for the first time in his career. With Lamar Jackson leading the team to a 3-1 record through his first four starts, the Ravens appear inclined to cast their lot with the rookie moving forward, leaving no room in 2019 for Flacco as an expensive backup. Given Flacco's underwhelming production over the last few years, teams in the market for a starter may not willing to pay the money remaining on his contract either, leaving the possibility open for the Ravens to release the veteran if a trade can't be worked out over the offseason. If Flacco does latch on elsewhere at a team-friendlier price, he would likely serve as little more than a bridge starter to a younger signal-caller.