Andrews, who's officially listed as questionable due to knee and shoulder injuries, is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews sat out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints due to the knee and shoulder injuries, marking his first missed game of his five-year career because of injury, but it appears he benefitted from the team's Week 10 bye and is expected to suit up again in Week 11 after logging a full practice Friday. The talented tight end leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdown receptions (five), so his potential return would be a welcome sight for Lamar Jackson, who's expected to play despite an illness. Despite the optimistic report, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Andrews' status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff before locking him into lineups.