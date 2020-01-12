Ravens' Mark Andrews: Four grabs in season-ending loss
Andrews (ankle) secured four of seven targets for 39 yards in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday.
Andrews was able to suit up without any issue despite his questionable designation coming in, but he was considerably off the mark with respect to his typical level of performance. The star tight end's yardage total was his second lowest over the last eight contests, as he was unable to benefit from Lamar Jackson's career-high 365 passing yards. Despite the undesirable conclusion to the season, Andrews' 2019 will be looked at as a breakout campaign, as he finished with an impressive 64-852-10 line across 15 games, career-best numbers he'll aim to surpass in 2020.
