Ravens' Mark Andrews: Gets into end zone
Andrews (knee) secured four of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Andrews tied Marquise Brown for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to Seth Roberts in receiving yardage. The second-year tight end narrowly missed putting together a truly explosive performance when he and Lamar Jackson just failed to connect on a deep pass down the middle early in the fourth quarter, but it was still a fruitful fantasy night following his early exit from a Week 14 win over the Bills due to a knee injury. Andrews will look to put together an even stronger effort against the Browns in Week 16, a week from Sunday.
