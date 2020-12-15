Andrews caught five of six targets for 78 yards in Monday night's 47-42 win over the Browns.
Andrews returned from a two-game absence to lead the Ravens in receiving yards. His night was highlighted by a long catch of 39 yards, which came after quarterback Lamar Jackson incredibly escaped the pocket before finding him downfield on a third-and-long just prior to halftime. Importantly, though, Andrews also made a couple first-down grabs to help put Baltimore in range for the game's winning field goal late. After enjoying his return to action, Andrews will now get to face a Jaguars defense that's allowed the fifth-most passing yards this season.
