Andrews (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

That said, coach John Harbaugh said there's "nothing serious" going on with Andrews, noting that the tight end is "just dealing with something that we're kind of working through right now." With that in mind, it seems pretty safe to assume that Andrew won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers, while focusing on readying himself for Week 1 action.