Andrews had eight receptions 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Andrews was seemingly quarterback Lamar Jackson's first and second reads in the passing game, as only one other Baltimore receiver (Devin Duvernay) saw more than two targets in the narrow win. The star tight end was coming off of an uncharacteristic two-catch dud last week, so a return to prominence was a welcome sight for his fantasy managers. Andrews should sit in his usual spot near the top of the weekly tight end projections heading into a matchup against the Giants next Sunday.